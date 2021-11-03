So far, who has died in ‘Narcos: Mexico’? Seasons 1 and 2: Every Major Death

Narcos: Mexico is a violent program, which should come as no surprise given the subject matter.

The Netflix criminal thriller retells the history of the Mexican drug trade under Miguel ngel Félix Gallardo (played by Diego Luna), as well as the all-out war that ensued after his capture.

With the premiere of Season 3 on November 5, here’s a rundown of which significant characters have perished in Narcos: Mexico thus far.

Who died in the first season of Narcos: Mexico?

Michael Pea’s character, DEA Agent Enrique ‘Kiki’ Camarena, was undoubtedly the most important character to die in Narcos: Mexico Season 1.

In 1985, members of the Guadalajara drug cartel kidnapped, tortured, and murdered Camarena, a real American intelligence officer.

Gallardo, as well as cartel leaders Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo and Rafael Caro Quintero, were caught and convicted guilty of the kidnapping and murder of Camarena.

Camarena’s death is a major storyline point in Narcos: Mexico Seasons 1 and 2, and what happened to him is discussed multiple times in Narcos.

Gallardo shoots and kills Mexican drug kingpin Pedro Avilés (played by Antonio Lopez Torres) after he is shot by police officers in Episode 2, “The Plaza System.”

Under Gallardo’s orders, Cuban drug lord Alberto Sicilia Falcon (Luis Roberto Guzmán) was shot by a member of the Mexican security agency DFS in Episode 6, “La ltima Frontera.”

Quintero (Tenoch Huerta) kills two tourists, John Walker (Brian Buckley) and Alberto Radelat (Jeff Grace), after suspecting them of being spies after a drug binge in “Jefe de Jefes,” the season’s seventh episode.

Gallardo kills DFS Director-General Salvador Osuna Nava (played by Ernesto Alterio) with an ashtray in the same episode for disrespecting him.

In Season 2 of Narcos: Mexico, who died?

Tensions between the Gudelajara cartel’s Sinaloa and Tijuana plazas grew in Season 2, and the enmity has continued into Season 3.

As a result, several low-level criminals were killed during the season, including Juan Manuel Salcido Uzeta, aka Cochiloco (Andrés Almeida), who was assassinated by a Tijuana assassin in Episode 6, “El Dedazo.”

Officer Danilo Garza was slain by Mexican DFS agent Sergio Espino Verdin (Pedro Giunti) (Miguel Rodarte).

“Se Cayó El,” Episode 8 This is a condensed version of the information.