So Far, We’ve Learned Everything There Is To Know About Tony Hawk’s Documentary

Thanks to his long experience in the sport, Tony Hawk has become synonymous with skateboarding. He has appeared in a number of TV shows and films, including The Simpsons, Jackass, and The Eric Andre Show, in which he has played himself.

Now he’ll be the focus of a new documentary, which will presumably include other notable skateboarders commenting about his tremendous influence on the sport’s popularity.

We go over what we know about the documentary so far.

This article will be updated as new information becomes available.

What Is Tony Hawk’s Documentary About?

The Tony Hawk documentary does not yet have a title, but it is now in the editing stage.

“We have already shot everything for it, it’s only in the editing process,” Hawk told Variety. I wanted to provide them with as much film and an interview as possible.”

As a result, the release date might be as early as the end of 2021 or as late as the beginning of 2022.

Sam Jones directed the film, and he is likely most recognized for his photography work, which has included portraits of celebrities such as George Clooney, Jack Nicholson, and former President Barack Obama.

He has previously directed films such as the Showtime documentary Lost Songs: The Basement Tapes Continued, in which Bob Dylan songs were reinvented by new musicians, and a documentary about the alternative band Wilco.

The Duplass brothers, who are known for indie films like The Skeleton Twins and documentaries like the current Hulu true-crime series Sasquatch, are producing the film.

Tony Hawk: Who Is He?

Hawk is a well-known skateboarder who began his professional career at the juvenile age of 14.

With the money he earned from skateboarding, he was able to buy his first house at the end of high school.

“I started making very good money when I was a senior, and I bought my first house before I graduated,” he told ESPN. ‘This is my profession,’ I thought.

“While everyone else was deciding which college to attend and which job route to pursue, I already knew what I was going to do. I knew the dream would be fleeting, but I had no choice but to pursue it.”

Hawk is also known as Birdman. This is a condensed version of the information.