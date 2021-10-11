So Far, Kim Kardashian’s Family Has Reacted to Her “SNL” Roast.

Kim Kardashian wasn’t hesitant to make jokes about her family and friends while appearing as a guest host on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

With comments about her sex video and her marriage to Kanye West, she even made herself the subject of some self-deprecating humor.

Her family and friends were the targets of her roasts throughout her opening monologue and the show’s sketches.

Here are all of Kim’s finest jokes from her Saturday Night Live appearance, as well as how the Kardashian family has reacted so far.

Her Dating Experiences

Kardashian made several jokes about her own personal history, including a reference to her infamous sex video, which was filmed while she was dating musician Ray J in 2002 and leaked in 2007, just before the premiere of her reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The timing of the tape’s release has fueled unfounded allegation that Kris Jenner, the family’s matriarch, planned the tape’s release to orchestrate the family’s climb to stardom.

In her opening address, Kardashian laughed about the allegation, saying, “I only had that one movie come out and no one told me it was even debuting.” My mother’s mind must have wandered.” Ray J, who is now married to Princess Love, has not responded to his ex’s comments on social media.

In the “Dream Guy” skit, she joked about her previous public relationships as her character Rochelle called forward Brooklyn Nets star Blake Griffin to receive a token.

“I’m going to be honest with you, Blake G,” she added. Your actions at the luau barbecue were reprehensible… But you’re also a six-time NBA all-star, which piques my interest.” Kardashian’s second marriage to Kris Humphries, a former NBA player, lasted only 72 days before she filed for divorce.

Kardashian played Jasmine in a sketch with Pete Davidson parodying the Disney film Aladdin, in which she claimed of her dating past, “Well, I guess I dated a few sportsmen and some rappers, and I dated the King of Uganda for a time, and that was insane.”

