So Far, Here’s What Monica Lewinsky Has Said About The Bill Clinton Scandal.

After a decade of silence, Monica Lewinsky has spoken up about the Clinton-Lewinsky controversy that rocked America in recent years.

The new FX show Impeachment: American Crime Story, which airs every Tuesday, has reignited interest in these events.

Lewinsky serves as a co-producer on the FX series, which brings the scandal to life from the perspective of the three women at the center of it — Lewinsky (played by Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford).

The Washington Newsday takes a look at everything Lewinsky has said about the Bill Clinton scandal so far.

What Monica Lewinsky Has Said About The Bill Clinton Scandal 1990s

In January 1998, Lewinsky, a former White House intern and sitting U.S. President Bill Clinton’s affair became public knowledge. Between 1995 and 1997, the couple had a relationship.

In the Jones v. Clinton civil action, both had denied having any “sexual contacts” under oath (Lewinsky in a signed affidavit and Clinton in a deposition in January 1998). That same month on January 26, 1998 Clinton infamously declared during a live press conference in response to rumours of the affair: “I did not have sexual relations with that woman.”

After proof of a sexual relationship surfaced, the House of Representatives impeached Clinton on December 19, 1998, on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice. Lewinsky’s phone calls with ex-White House worker Linda Tripp were recorded, as was an alleged semen-stained garment.

The Senate acquitted Clinton on February 12, 1999.

In a 2018 interview with ABC News, Lewinsky revealed that she considered suicide when the controversy broke in 1998.

She stated she was left “hysterically crying” and would “shut down” as the FBI’s investigation into their affair progressed.

“I remember staring out the window during the shut-down period and thought the only way to fix this was to kill myself — was to jump out the window,” Lewinsky said. I was in a bad mood. I was terrified, mortified, and worried about what this would do for my family. I was still in love with Bill at the time, so I felt a great sense of responsibility.”

The 2000s and 2010s

From 2005, Lewinsky avoided the spotlight, moving to the U.K. to study. This is a brief summary.