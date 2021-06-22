So far, every college in the United States has made COVID vaccinations a requirement for returning to campus in the fall.

In an effort to restore some sense of normalcy to campuses next semester, an increasing number of universities in the United States are mandating students to be immunized against the coronavirus.

Professor Martin Andersen, an economist at the University of North Carolina in Greensboro, explained why vaccination restrictions are likely to play a key role in containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

He explained to this website: “The success we’ve made in fighting the pandemic over the last few months is attributable to a decrease in the number of persons who are susceptible to infection due to previous infection or immunization.

“Stopping COVID-19 outbreaks on college campuses will be more challenging than in the rest of the population due to the nature of collegiate lifeâ€”many recurrent interactions.

“Because students have more frequent and sustained physical encounters on college campuses than in the community, the threshold for herd immunity is higher.

“As a result, if college campuses bring together individuals from places where COVID-19 outbreaks are now occurring, they could easily become nexuses for new outbreaks.

“Worse yet, some students would travel from locations where there are few occurrences, become ill on campus, and then bring the virus back home with them.”

Individual schools or state systems being responsible for vaccination decisions, according to Lynn Pasquerella, President of the Association of American Colleges and Universities, may have resulted in anomalies in the US national program.

She said to this website: “State rules prohibiting vaccine mandates or COVID passports, which verify proof of vaccination, hampered campus administrators in many cases.

“In other circumstances, decisions were made based on the institution’s size and nature, as well as the population served.”

Bestcolleges.com has compiled a comprehensive list of U.S. institutions that need the COVID-19 vaccine, which was last updated on June 14, 2021.

CALIFORNIA

