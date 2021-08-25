So far, all of the couples on Season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise” have been revealed.

The third episode of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 has aired, and couples are starting to emerge on the ABC show.

While some couples, such as Tre and Tahzjuan and Joe and Serena, are rock-solid right now, others are turning heads faster than a Wimbledon final.

For example, in Episode 3, Maurissa upped her sensitive relationship with Connor B. to a night of hot passion with a new guest, causing our first significant pair to be upset.

The status of the couples as of the first rose ceremony and the events of Episode 3 are shown below.

“Grocery Store” is a term used to describe a store that sells Joe Amabile (from Becca’s season and BiP Season 5) joins this season after his last Bachelor in Paradise romance failed, but he appeared to be an early exit due to his inability to get over Kendall Long at first.

That changed, though, when he began to develop feelings for Serena Pitt (Matt’s season). Over the first week, the duo built a bond that was undeniably strengthened when Thomas Jacobs (Katie’s season) came in Paradise and requested a date with her.

Tré and Tahzjuan are a couple.

Tré Cooper from Katie’s season built a relationship with Tahzjuan Hawkins from both Colton’s Bachelor season and the final season of BiP— before she departed that program due to a heat-related meltdown—in the first two episodes.

Tahz, on the other hand, walked into the performance hoping to meet Riley Christian, who, of course, showed up a few days later. Tré had better be careful, even though Riley appears to be keeping a closer check on Maurissa…

Riley and Maurissa are a couple.

Maurissa Gunn (Peter’s season) appeared to be dating Connor Brennan, Katie’s season’s cat-suited singer-songwriter, in the early episodes.

Riley (Clare and Tayshia’s season) entered Paradise and asked Maurissa out on a date, which changed everything. Unbeknownst to Connor, who spent much of their date on the beach with his ukulele, they were the first of the season to use the “boom boom room.”

Brendan and Natasha are a couple.

Brendan Morais (from the Clare and Tayshia Bachelorette season) and Natasha Parker (from Peter’s Bachelor season) are one of the couples now on shaky ground. Brendan spent the majority of the previous episode defending himself against reports that he was dating. This is a condensed version of the information.