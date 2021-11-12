‘So Dangerous for No Reason,’ says a woman hugging a 200-pound alligator in a viral video.

In a startling video published on social media by a California reptile zoo, a woman is seen snuggling close to an 8.5-foot alligator.

Juliette Brewer, a zoo worker, may be seen in the video snuggling one of the park’s inmates, a 200-pound alligator named Darth Gator.

“This is Darth,” Brewer says in the video. “I’ve got images of him from throughout his entire life, but he got me this time.” “I attempted to hold him, but he said, ‘Nope.'” The alligator is then seen attempting to flee from the zookeeper, who asks him “where are you going?” as he flees.

It’s clear right away that the animal has urinated close to Brewer’s position. “Oh dear lord,” she exclaims when she discovers the puddle he left behind.

The Fountain Valley Reptile Zoo in California posted the video on TikTok with the comment “Sometimes I embrace Darth Gator,” and it has now been viewed over 5.4 million times.

The video can be seen here.

While some people found the video funny, others were concerned by Brewer’s overabundance of knowledge about the potentially fatal snake.

@thereptilezoo

Darth Gator hugs me on occasion, and Darth Gator hugs me on occasion #alligator #reptile #animals original sound – The Reptile Zoo

“I adore the devotion for animals,” DiamondNDre.com commented, “but baby girl is getting much too comfortable.” “It’s all fun and games until he rips your face off,” Adrianahillstrom0429 agreed. Emma Brown accused Brewer of being “irresponsible,” while Brad Vitek called her activities “extremely risky for no reason.” “When you make a mistake and it damages you, the alligator is the one who will die as a result,” she explained. “That seems terribly risky,” Katherine McNabney said, while w.t.h.heather said, “I am truly afraid for you.” Despite the alarm, fatal alligator attacks are uncommon, with the CDC’s WONDER database documenting only one fatality per year in the United States. In comparison, they discovered that every year, 56 people die as a result of being stung by hornets, wasps, or bees.

