‘Snowdrop,’ starring Jisoo from Blackpink, has a Disney+ release date, cast, and plot.

As part of Disney+’s expansion in the Asia-Pacific area, the upcoming new K-drama Snowdrop, a period drama set in the 1980s starring Jisoo from K-pop girl group Blackpink, will launch this month.

This story of a forbidden affair is packed with enigmatic and quirky individuals that bring splashes of color to its somber, historical undertone, thanks to delicate, sun-kissed lighting that gives each scene a dreamy, warm, and nostalgic feel.

Snowdrop is one of several works of original Korean material (including drama series, films, and variety shows) set to be released by Disney+ in the coming months.

Following her presence in Netflix’s Arthdal Chronicles in 2019, the new series marks the Blackpink member’s first leading role in a K-drama.

BLACKPINK: The Movie, a documentary on the chart-topping K-pop band celebrating their five-year anniversary, is among the other planned Disney+ Korea programming. The film will only be available through the streaming service.

But when is Snowdrop going to be released, and who else will be in it? Everything you need to know about the new Disney+ K-drama is right here.

