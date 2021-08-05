‘Snakes on a Bus’: A large reptile was spotted slithering across the vehicle’s floor.

During routine maintenance work on one of his buses, a bus operator in Canada was astonished to find a big snake aboard one of his vehicles.

Mountain Man Mike’s owner Michael Hathaway used Facebook to announce his find.

A big orange-and-white snake can be seen protruding from a series of vents on the bus’s floor in a series of photos posted to the bus company’s social media pages.

The caption reads, “We’ve all heard of Snakes On A Plane, but Snakes On A Bus may be a first.”

According to the Facebook post, the snake was discovered on July 29 aboard a bus traveling between Vancouver and Kaslo.

They believe it was abandoned by an absent-minded owner and have asked to the snake’s owner to contact them, assuring them that the attractive reptile is “safe and sound.”

The snake has been recognized as a corn snake, a popular breed in North America, according to a follow-up post from the intercity bus company.

Corn snakes are not poisonous and are mostly harmless, despite their resemblance to dangerous copperheads.

Corn snakes rarely bite humans, even when they are terrified or injured.

This type of snake is widely marketed in pet stores, prompting Hathaway to believe it was left on his bus by a careless snake owner.

No one has yet stepped forward to claim the snake, but if she does, there is a home ready and waiting for her.

“She will become part of our family if she is not claimed,” Hathaway added.

“The kids have already christened it and are fighting over who gets to stay in which room.”

When Hathaway first saw the snake protruding out of a heater on the bus, he thought it was a discarded toy, according to CBC News.

“At first, I assumed it was a joke,” he told the news organization.

Given the animal's condition, he was immediately concerned for its well-being.