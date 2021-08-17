‘Snake Eyes’: How to Watch the ‘GI Joe’ Film Online Before It Comes Out on Streaming.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins was released in theaters at the end of July, but it’s just been three weeks since it’s been made available for streaming.

This comes after the film was a box office flop for Paramount in the United States, grossing only $35 million on a budget of $110 million, according to Deadline.

The film’s failure at the American box office is excellent news for anyone who want to watch the G.I. Joe movie (featuring Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding) without having to go to the theater.

Here’s how to see Snake Eyes online right now, as well as when it’ll be available on Paramount+, the film’s eventual streaming home.

How to Stream Snake Eyes on the Internet

From August 17, 2021, the film was available for purchase at all major video on demand (VoD) outlets. This implies that you may see the movie right now on Amazon and other sites where you can rent and buy movies.

Snake Eyes is available to rent and buy in the United States through Amazon, Vudu, DirecTV, Spectrum On Demand, and Google Play for $19.99 for renting and $24.99 for buying and owning.

This release occurs 25 days after the film was released in cinemas, which is 20 days shorter than the typical 20-day gap between a film’s theatrical release and its VoD release.

This early release on VoD coincided with Paramount’s announcement that the film would be released on DVD and Blu-Ray on October 19, both separately and as part of a three-movie collection that also includes G.I. Joe films The Rise of Cobra and Retaliation.

Viewers outside of the United States will have to wait a lot longer until the film is available to stream. The film is anticipated to preserve its 45-day theatrical window in other countries where it has not yet been released.

That implies that in the United Kingdom, where the film is due to be released on August 18, it will not be available on VoD until October 2.

When Is Snake Eyes Coming To Paramount+?

Those seeking to watch the film for free online will be able to do so. This is a condensed version of the information.