Smash Mouth React to Lauren Boebert’s Parody Video Using Their Music.

Rep. Lauren Boebert has been mocked on Twitter after posting a campaign-style video, but a remix of her video has elicited a strong response from rock band Smash Mouth.

The Republican representative released a video of herself “going to vote” in the days running up to Virginia’s gubernatorial election on November 2. She gets on earphones and listens to Bryson Gray’s anti-Biden song “Let’s Go Brandon” in the video. After that, Boebert is seen ascending the stairwell to the United States Capitol. On the side of the building is a banner that reads “Let’s Go Brandon.”

On Thursday, comedian Gabe Sanchez posted a parody of the video, replacing Gray’s tune with Smash Mouth’s 1999 smash “All Star.”

“Somebody once told me the world is going to roll me/ I ain’t the smartest tool in the shed/ She was looking kind of dumb with her finger and her thumb/ In the shape of a ‘L’ on her forehead,” sings Boebert in the Sanchez version.

We notice that the banner has been changed to read: “I gave folks diarrhea” as the gun rights supporter climbs the stairs. This appears to be a reference to a 2017 Daily Beast allegation that her restaurant, Shooters Grill, served pork sliders that gave many diners food sickness.

“Lauren Boebert just released a new ad incorporating her favorite song,” reads the text on Sanchez’s version. “Do you suppose she listens to any other songs?” Despite the fact that the video is a spoof, Smash Mouth—which currently consists of Paul De Lisle, Michael Klooster, Randy Cooke, and Sean Hurwitz—did not seem impressed.

The parody video was tweeted on Thursday by the official Smash Mouth account, with the caption “OH F*** NO!”

The remade video, which has been viewed over 285,000 times, spawned a flurry of similar parodies, which used a variety of tunes to mock Boebert.

Smash Mouth has gone through a huge change in recent weeks, with lead singer Steve Harwell leaving the band after 27 years.

“Steve will be resigning from Smash Mouth to focus on his physical and emotional health,” Harwell’s agent told the New York Post on October 12.

“I dreamed about it since I was a youngster,” the 54-year-old subsequently stated. This is a condensed version of the information.