Small business boss fears that Scotland has gone from “lockdown to slowdown.”

Many businesses will be upset that Scotland has “gone from lockdown to slowness” due to a lack of “patience and cash reserves,” according to an industry group.

The Federation of Small Businesses said the changes made by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday, in which she postponed plans to lift Covid restrictions across part of the country, are “two steps forward but one step back” (FSB).

As the furlough programme is gradually phased out from July, Andrew McRae, the FSB’s Scotland policy chairman, warned that many Scottish operators may confront “the ultimate straw” in dealing with trading limitations.

