Slow sales of a $50K-a-year Alzheimer’s drug are partly blamed on supply chain issues.

During its first full quarter on the market, Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s medicine, Aduhelm, raked in a disappointingly modest $300,000 in sales. According to the Associated Press, the business blamed the lukewarm reception on coverage problems and doctor reservations.

According to CEO Michel Vounatsos, the drug’s sales have been hampered by a health-care system that “remains a substantial bottleneck” in keeping the medication away from patients.

Aduhelm, an injected medicine, is the first major new Alzheimer’s treatment in over 20 years, and it’s being hailed as a game-changer. It works by removing a type of brain plaque linked to Alzheimer’s disease.

Despite the fact that Aduhelm was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in June for patients with mild symptoms or in the early stages of the condition, some medical professionals have expressed reservations about its use.

The costly expense of Aduhelm, which costs more than $50,000 per year, was a big sticking point for several care providers. Questions concerning the drug’s scientific research have also been raised as a source of concern among doctors. Aduhelm is still being considered by a number of prominent medical institutes.

Vounatsos said the business is “trying to improve the community’s understanding of our clinical data” during a call to review Biogen’s third quarter.

“We remain optimistic about Aduhelm’s long-term prospects,” he continued.

An analyst inquired if Biogen executives had considered lowering the drug’s price. While “fine tuning” the pricing is always an option, according to the CEO, it hasn’t come up as a main worry in market research.

Biogen, which co-developed Aduhelm with Eisai Co. of Japan, also highlights that it offers financial support to individuals who cannot afford the drug.

The decision by Medicare on whether or not to cover Aduhelm, which is expected in April, will have a significant impact on patient affordability. The majority of individuals who would be eligible for the medicine are likely to be covered by the federal program for people over 65.

Biogen executives stated on Wednesday that they expect Aduhelm sales to increase as a result of the decision. Even so, they predict drug use to progressively increase.

