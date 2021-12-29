Sleep deprivation increases teen sugar and carb consumption, according to a new study.

Because teenagers are still developing, getting enough sleep is extremely crucial. With their rigorous academic and extracurricular commitments, as well as early school start times, the majority of them do not get enough sleep. According to Brigham Young University (BYU), 73 percent of high school kids get less than the recommended amount of sleep each night, according to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Researchers investigated whether teens’ nutritional consumption, from the amount and type of food they eat to the time of when they consume these food items, is affected by less sleep in their new study, which was published in the journal SLEEP.

Researchers analyzed the sleep and eating habits of 93 teenagers over the course of five nights of short sleep (6.5-hour sleep opportunity) and five nights of healthy sleep to arrive at this conclusion (9.5-hour sleep opportunity). Each adolescent kept track of their food consumption.

According to BYU, the youths ate more food items that tended to increase blood sugar quickly during short sleep periods than they did during healthy sleep periods. They ate fewer fruits and vegetables and consumed more sugary drinks, carbs, added sugars, and foods with a greater glycemic load. After 9 p.m., these discrepancies were apparent.

The researchers said, "These experimental data show that teenagers with insufficient sleep exhibit food behaviors that may enhance the risk of unfavorable weight and cardiometabolic consequences." "Future health promotion initiatives should focus on establishing optimum sleep in order to promote healthy eating habits." "What's intriguing is that teens who got less sleep didn't eat more than their friends who got enough sleep; both groups ate around the same amount of calories. Teens who didn't get enough sleep, on the other hand, ate more junk food "Dr. Kara McRae Duraccio of BYU, the study's lead author, stated in a university news release. "We believe that fatigued teenagers are looking for fast spurts of energy to keep them going till bedtime, so they seek out foods heavy in carbohydrates and added sugars." Obesity among children and adolescents is "too common" in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For example, data from 2017 to 2018 revealed that the prevalence of obesity among young people has increased.