Six Unbelievable Heather Tallchief and Roberto Solis Moments From ‘Heist’

Heist is a Netflix true crime documentary series about three different heists perpetrated by regular people. The first two episodes feature archive film, interviews with Heather Tallchief’s family and friends, re-enactments, and Tallchief’s version of the story, which is told word for word by an actress.

Tallchief was behind the wheel of one of the largest armored truck thefts in Las Vegas history on October 1, 1993.

Tallchief went to work as a driver for Loomis, an armored security business that transports money to Las Vegas casinos, as instructed by her lover, convicted killer and jail poet Roberto Solis.

Tallchief drove directly out of the Circus Circus Hotel and Casino with $3.1 million and went on the run with Solis throughout the United States after her coworkers left her alone in the truck to organize dropping off the money.

Tallchief gave birth to their son in 1994, eight months after the crime, and the family relocated to Amsterdam.

She eventually split up with Solis, whose whereabouts are still unknown, and stayed in Amsterdam until September 2005, when she surrendered to American authorities.

She later pled guilty to two counts of embezzlement and one count of obtaining a false passport. She was sentenced to five years in prison on March 30, 2006, and was released in 2010.

Tallchief was also sentenced to repay Loomis, the security firm, $2.9 million.

The entire story was told in only two episodes. Part one covers Tallchief and Solis’ romance as well as the theft itself, while part two covers their fall from grace and Tallchief’s incarceration after she turned herself in more than a decade after the heist.

Two hours isn’t nearly enough time to convey this strange-but-true story, and there are bound to be facts and incidents left out of the small-screen rendition. Everything you need to know is right here.

Heather Tallchief’s Heist: Six Details Missed 1. Heather Tallchief Left a Letter for Her Estranged Mother

Tallchief’s past is explored in depth in Heist, including the great question of what motivated her to commit the theft in the first place.

She had a tumultuous upbringing. When her mother left the home,