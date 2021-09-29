Six of the Biggest Revelations and Claims in the New Netflix Documentary “Britney Vs Spears”

Britney Vs Spears is Netflix’s perspective on the events surrounding music star Britney Spears’ conservatorship dispute.

Exclusive interviews with those who were once closest to her, including ex-boyfriends, former attorneys, friends, and former staff, are featured in the documentary, which is hosted by journalist Jenny Eliscu and filmmaker Erin Lee Carr (who began making films about Spears’ artistry and the media’s portrayal of her two years ago).

In addition to confidential material from unknown sources, Britney Vs Spears includes leaked court documents from Spears’ ongoing court struggle to reclaim authority from her father, Jamie Spears. Since 2008, the conservatorship has been in force.

The fan-led #FreeBritney movement has gained traction in recent years, and was prominently featured in the Emmy-nominated documentary Framing Britney Spears, produced by the New York Times. Controlling Britney Spears, the sequel, was published on Friday, September 24.

The six most important disclosures and assertions presented in the new Netflix documentary are detailed on this page.

Text messages from Britney Spears and Adnan Ghalib

Adnan Ghalib, Britney Spears’ ex-boyfriend and former paparazzi, appears in the Netflix documentary off-camera.

Ghalib and Spears grew close, with Ghalib claiming that Spears felt “safer” while he was present. They started dating in 2007, amid her divorce from Kevin Federline, but broke up in 2008.

In the documentary, Adnan revealed a purported text exchange between him and Spears. The date and time of the chat, however, were not shown.

“I’m f***** sick of this,” Spears allegedly wrote, and “I despise my life, please talk to that lawyer.”

Adam Streisand was the lawyer in question, and he would later try to represent Spears in court. He argued in front of a judge that she should be conservatored by an independent professional rather than her father.

“I have a report that says she does not have the capacity to retain counsel and have an attorney-client relationship,” the judge said. Streisand recalled being asked to leave the courtroom after the judge produced a document that read: “I have a report that says she does not have the capacity to retain counsel and have an attorney-client relationship.” Mr. Streisand, I’m afraid you won’t be able to represent her.”

Spears was then assigned a lawyer by the court, Sam D. Ingham III.

Britney Spears is said to have been drugged.

Lorilee Craker, Britney Spears' biographer, appears in Britney Vs Spears, claiming that Spears was seen to be in a "crisis" at the time.