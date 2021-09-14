Six months after Prince Philip’s death, a close friend of Queen Elizabeth II passes away.

According to the local media, Sir Timothy Colman died at home, surrounded by family, at the age of 91.

In 1951, a year before Elizabeth’s father died and she became queen, Colman married the queen’s first cousin, Mary Bowes Lyon.

His death comes eight months after his wife, Lady Mary Colman, passed away at the age of 88 in January. She was Elizabeth’s cousin on the Queen Mother’s side.

In April, the queen, 95, was in mourning for two weeks after Prince Philip, her 73-year-old husband, died after a month in hospital for heart surgery and infections.

For more than 25 years, Colman was Elizabeth’s personal Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk.

Sandringham, the queen’s private country estate where she usually spends Christmas, is located in the county.

And he was a guest at the mansion, which is nestled on 20,000 acres of farmland in the East of England, with his wife.

Between 1972 and 1980, he broke the world record for speed sailing seven times in a row on boats he helped design.

The queen requested 14 days of mourning after Prince Philip died on April 9 at Windsor Castle, rather than the typical eight days.

She sat alone in the pews of St George’s Chapel Windsor Castle during his scaled-down, COVID-19 compliance funeral on April 17.

“On the occasion of my 95th birthday today, I have received numerous letters of good wishes, which I very much appreciate,” the queen said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace at the time.

“While we are in a moment of profound loss as a family, seeing and hearing the tributes paid to my husband from folks in the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and throughout the world has been a source of comfort to us all.

“My family and I would want to express our gratitude to you all for your recent support and kindness. We’ve been extremely moved, and we’re reminded every day that Philip had such a profound impact on so many people throughout his life.”

