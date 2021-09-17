Six Food Festivals Dedicated to Uniquely Tasty Treats

Summer is jam-packed with a variety of festivities. These events, which range from state fairs to music festivals to Renaissance fairs, are always a fun way to enjoy the summer heat. Classic fair delicacies like funnel cakes and cotton candy are well-known and loved, but other festivals make the cuisine the focal point and take the offerings to the next level.

Food and drink festivals are nothing new, and fairs sprout up all over the country showcasing cuisines from all over the world. The following six festivals, on the other hand, are unique in that they focus on a single dish — or ingredient — and run with it.

Oregon Tater Tot Festival

The first-ever Tater Tot festival will be held this weekend in Ontario, Oregon, the town where the small fried sweets were invented. The festival will include a taste test to decide the winner of the Tater Tot Cooking Competition and Tater Tot Eating Contest, according to Food and Wine. Ore-Ida, a company formed in Ontario about 70 years ago, is one of the event’s sponsors.

North Carolina’s BugFest

Due to COVID, this event, which is hosted by the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, has gone virtual for the past two years. Previous iterations included far more than just food, as one might expect from an event dubbed “Bugfest.” In 2019, the festival added Café Insecta, a venue where visitors could sample dishes made entirely of bugs.

California’s Gilroy Garlic Festival

For nearly 40 years, the Gilroy Garlic Festival has been held in Gilroy, California. According to the account, Rudy Melon, the president of Gavilan College at the time, saw an article about a small French village claiming to be the “garlic capital of the world” and hosting an annual garlic festival. According to the festival’s website, Melon disagreed, claiming that Gilroy’s garlic output and processing were significantly bigger. As a result, Gilroy’s own garlic festival was founded.

West Virginia's Roadkill Cook-Off

This one isn't for the faint of heart, but if you have a strong constitution, keep reading. Every year, teams compete for the highest honor. Despite the fact that some of the meat used was shot and killed, one team in a 2017 YouTube video.