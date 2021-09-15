Sisters Perform TikTok Dance in Front of Mother’s Casket in Viral Video Splits Viewers

The “Rick and Morty” dance challenge was popular on TikTok during the summer, but two sisters split the internet after performing their version of the dance in front of their mother’s coffin in a video that received 12.4 million views.

“We also do weddings, bar mitzvahs, baptisms, gender reveals, and graduations,” read the caption on the video, which was tweeted to the account @rickandmourning. Over the video, the words “Day one of singing Rick & Morty to our mom until she returns from the [email protected]” was written.

In the comments section, there were differing viewpoints.

A now-deleted remark stated, “This is worse than Logan Paul,” to which the TikToker responded in a separate video.

Paul received backlash in 2018 after uploading a video to his YouTube account depicting the body of a suicide victim in Japan.

She picked up her mother from the hospital and fixed her hair and cosmetics for the service, saying, “As someone who is licensed in the funeral business, it’s OK.” “There are a variety of methods to grieve.”

“This s**t isn’t funny lady your mom is gone and [you’re] never going to hear her voice or be able to ever see her ever again in this life and it’s going to hit you,” @rickandmourning reacted in a follow-up video to another removed comment.

The comment was made in response to another video that @rickandmourning shot with her sister in front of her mother’s coffin.

According to the TikToker, she spoke at her mother’s funeral about never being able to hear her mother’s voice again.

She explained, “I just finished throwing up in the yard because I’m sad.” “However, before we sink into depression, my sister and I wanted to share a moment and have a nice time.”

“Mom knows we’re doing what we can to survive this,” read a commentary on a third video of the sisters in front of the casket. Through the video, an audio clip played that said, “It’s not every day that I’m sad, but it’s most of them.”

Despite the criticism, many people praised the two sisters and their handling of their grief.

“These are the individuals I like. “Laughing in awkward situations,” wrote one TikTok user.

Another person wrote, This is a condensed version of the information.