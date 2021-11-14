Sir Kenneth Branagh explains why the film “Belfast” is shot in black-and-white.

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh’s latest picture, is nearly entirely shot in black-and-white, with a few flashes of color thrown in for good measure.

The film is set in Northern Ireland in the 1960s and chronicles the narrative of a family through the eyes of Buddy, a little kid (played by Jude Hill).

Buddy (Caitriona Balfe), Pa (Jamie Dornan), Granny (Dame Judi Dench), and Pop (Caitriona Balfe) help Buddy negotiate life in his little village (Ciaran Hinds).

Buddy’s youth, however, is flipped upside down when The Troubles break out in the area, a battle between nationalists and unionists that lasted almost a decade.