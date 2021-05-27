Sinopharm’s COVID vaccine is up to 78 percent effective, according to a study.

According to the Associated Press, a research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association indicated that two vaccines developed by Sinopharm, a Chinese company, are 73 percent and 78 percent effective against COVID-19.

Many countries have begun to receive the two vaccines, and the World Health Organization has approved the use of one of the vaccines in an emergency situation. The study’s finding on the vaccines’ efficacy is consistent with Sinopharm’s earlier studies.

The trial, which included over 40,000 participants from Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Jordan, was undertaken by Sinopharm researchers and Middle East partners utilizing both vaccines and a placebo. Separate from the trial, Jin Dong-yan, a University of Hong Kong medical professor, said the study’s findings were unsurprising but didn’t completely eliminate potential downsides.

Dong-yan brought up the recent virus outbreaks in Seychelles, where the bulk of the population had received a Sinopharm vaccine. Furthermore, the vaccine’s effects on women and potential to prevent serious disease are unknown because the trial participants were 85 percent male and predominantly younger men.

Ashley St. John, an associate professor at Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore, said, “It’s crucial to make sure you’ve tested it in enough women to be able to discover any potential safety risks.”

A corporate spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment right away.

Millions of people throughout the world have already received the vaccinations, which are both manufactured using inactivated viruses.

In early May, the World Health Organization approved the Beijing Institute of Biological Products’ shot for emergency use, making it the first Chinese vaccine to do so.

In April, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that China has donated vaccines to over 100 countries, however he did not specify which ones. While China uses six vaccines, Sinopharm and Sinovac produce the majority of the country’s exports.

