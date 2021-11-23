Since they met 22 years ago, husband and wife have taken a photobooth photo every year.

After sharing the sweet results online, a married couple who have posed together for a photo in a photobooth every year since they first met 22 years ago has gone viral.

It’s easy to forget the impact of a single snapshot in this day of smartphones and social media. Photographs, with their ability to communicate so much without expressing a single word, connect us to people, places, and a past that feels like it happened only yesterday.

They have the ability to tell a tale or just convey a feeling in a manner that no other media can.

This particular group of images depicts the tale of Giles and Michelle Paley-Phillips’ love and life together in the United Kingdom. A life that had been interwoven since childhood but had developed into something more when they reconnected years later.

“We’d known one other since we were a lot younger growing up in the same area,” Giles told The Washington Newsday, “but it wasn’t until she was 18 and I was 22 that we met again one night in a club and starting talking.”

He remembered the first photobooth photograph being one he took on the spur of the moment.

“We were on one of our first dates and were riding the train home when we saw the photobooth and thought it would be a great way to commemorate the experience,” Giles explained.

“We both thought it was something unique, even though it was a new relationship.”

Giles and Michelle were photographed at the same picture booth at the same station in Brighton, East Sussex, a year later. He explained, “It just appeared to be meant to be.”

In the years since, the couple’s lives have altered dramatically. Elijah, 14, and Sonny, 12, are their two sons, and Giles is an award-winning novelist and podcaster.

However, one thing has been constant. Every year, the family meets for the annual photobooth photo. In the ninth edition of the snapshot, Elijah made his debut appearance as a baby, and Sonny joined the family a year later.

Since then, the photos have documented the two boys’ growth alongside their overjoyed parents. The photos, which depict a touching portrayal of family life, went viral after Giles posted a photo of the complete collection on Twitter.

