Since Mike Richards’ departure, a new ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant has revealed a significant change.

With the premiere of Season 38 of Jeopardy! on Monday, all eyes will be on the show’s adjustments following the hiring—and swift removal—of Mike Richards as host.

A new competitor on the long-running syndicated quiz program has opened up about his experience on the show, which coincided with Richards’ brief appearance.

On August 11, Richards was confirmed as the new host of the primetime show. He resigned nine days later after a public outrage over insulting remarks he made on a podcast several years ago.

As a result, Richards only filmed as the host for one day, August 19. He taped five programs on that day before his abrupt departure.

Last week, Samit Sarkar, Polygon’s deputy managing editor, announced on Twitter that he had shot an episode with Richards, which will premiere on Friday.

He also stated that a long-standing custom had been changed as a result of the disruption caused by the lack of a permanent substitute for late host Alex Trebek.

“Hey folks!” Sarkar tweeted. In recent weeks, you may have noticed that I’ve been tweeting a lot about @Jeopardy! That will only continue — not only because I’ve been a fan of the show for a long time and care profoundly about what happens to it… but also because I’M GOING TO BE ON IT!!!”

“I’m thrilled to announce that I’ll be appearing on @Jeopardy on Friday, September 17, 2021!” Sarkar went on. “That was during the first week of the new season, so yes, I am one of just 11 contestants in history to have taped with Mike Richards as the ‘permanent’ host.”

Sarkar added, pointing out the behind-the-scenes alteration he had learned about: “Btw, @Jeopardy! Contestants are usually given two photos: one with the host and one with themselves. We each snapped a picture with Mike, but just the headshot was sent!”

After a high-profile search that saw several celebrities audition for the coveted post, Jeopardy! executive producer Richards was named the new permanent host.

Richards would lead the syndicated nightly show, while Mayim Bialik would oversee Jeopardy! primetime specials and tournaments, according to a statement released at the time by Sony Pictures Television.

