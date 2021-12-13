Since mid-November, Omicron has been identified in over 70% of COVID cases in South Africa.

Experts estimate that since mid-November, over 70% of the country’s newly reported COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed as the Omicron variety, indicating that the virus is still spreading swiftly.

South Africa has seen a surge in new daily positive COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks, with the Omicron form accounting for the majority. Experts indicate that the Omicron cases that have been recorded so far have been milder, and that people have been able to treat their symptoms at home.

According to doctors, the improved variety has resulted in fewer people needing hospitalization. COVID-19 death rates in South Africa have not yet increased, but experts warn that this could change in the coming weeks.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of new cases reported in South Africa increased from 7.6 to 32.7 per 100,000 individuals between November 28 and December 13.

Because of an increase in COVID-19 infections, South Africa’s regulatory body approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine’s third injection as a booster shot for adults last week.

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa was supposed to get the new booster shot on Monday, but had to postpone it after testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, according to his office.

“The president’s sickness has forced him to postpone a vaccine booster shot that was scheduled for this week,” his office stated in a statement released Monday.

“Reiterating his plea for everyone in the country to be vaccinated,” Ramaphosa said in a statement. “Vaccination greatly reduces the likelihood of serious illness, hospitalization, or death.”

Citizens have reacted differently to news that Ramaphosa has contracted COVID-19, with some hoping that it will motivate more people to get vaccinated.

Moreen Mokhethi, 60, of Tembisa, east of Johannesburg, said she believes the president’s COVID-19 positive status will persuade people to be more cautious about catching the virus.

“My concern is that many people, including those in Tembisa, where I live, appear to be unconcerned about the virus. Because it is the holiday season, there are many weddings and events, so it (the virus) may spread much farther “Mokhethi said.

Robert Matlala, 28, a fully vaccinated man, said he hoped Ramaphosa getting COVID-19 will inspire other people to be vaccinated.