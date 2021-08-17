Since July, COVID patients have accounted for more than half of the business at a Florida funeral home.

During the most recent outbreak of COVID-19, a funeral home in Callahan, Florida, has witnessed an increase in COVID-19-related mortality.

Until the recent wave of COVID-19, Callahan Funeral Home had not handled any arrangements for COVID-19 patients since April. Since July, the owner, Ellis McAninch, has presided over the funerals of five persons who died of coronavirus. In the previous month, that accounted for more than half of his overall revenue.

Despite his age, proximity to COVID-19-related deaths, and his own recent struggle with the virus, McAninch, 61, was one of many Floridians who were afraid to get the shot. He admitted that he had waited much too long to make up his mind regarding the vaccine, but that he had finally made up his mind.

“I should have done this a long time ago,” he said. “Now it’s just a matter of biting the bullet.”

Roger West had no issue telling others he was “adamantly anti-vaccination” in a rural area of northeastern Florida where only about half of the population had received a coronavirus vaccine.

The co-owner of the Westside Journal weekly newspaper used his platform as a columnist to express his skepticism of the vaccine and his suspicion of American health officials who have been pressing everyone to receive it.

West recently wrote, “I do not trust the federal government.” “I have no faith in Dr. Fauci, the medical profession, or the pharmaceutical behemoths.”

But then something happened: two of West’s close pals were sick with the virus, and a third died. He prayed for wisdom, rattled and anxious. He viewed it as a message from God when his mother and another relative both advised him to get vaccinated. West rolled up his sleeve for the first of two Moderna vaccination injections at the Winn Dixie store.

“All of a sudden, it hit me right in the face,” he explained.

West isn’t the only one. A terrible recurrence of the coronavirus is making even die-hard vaccination doubters reconsider the shots in this inland section of Nassau County, nestled between Jacksonville and the Okefenokee Swamp near the Georgia-Florida border.

