Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship, “nobody is allowed to talk to her,” according to a friend.

Sean Phillip, Britney Spears’ former best friend, claims he hasn’t been “allowed” to speak with her since she was placed under conservatorship.

Spears is set to appear in court in Los Angeles on Wednesday, seeking more independence from a conservatorship that has kept her personal and professional lives under tight control since 2008, mostly under the supervision of her father, Jamie Spears.

In the hours leading up to the hearing, Britney Spears’ former friend and personal assistant Phillip testified that he had had little communication with the singer over the years, blaming her impenetrable security squad.

Phillip revealed on Wednesday’s episode of Good Morning Britain that he met Spears while on holiday in Hawaii, but that they were not allowed to speak.

He stated, “No one is allowed to speak to her.” “Her conservatorship is in charge of her safety. Nobody is allowed to speak with her, they say. Everyone requires clearance.

“I ran into her in London in 2009, and it was the same thing. It was only a quick ‘hi, bye,’ and that was it… Through that screen, no one is allowed.”

Jamie Spears’ representative has been approached for comment by this publication.

Phillip, who became friends with Britney Spears in 2003 before becoming her personal trainer and assistant in 2006, turned his attention to Jamie Spears, claiming that getting involved in his daughter’s company was never a good idea.

He told broadcasters Susanna Reid and Alastair Campbell, “In terms of entertainment, I feel that family should be family to whoever the famous artist is.” “I don’t feel an entertainer’s family should ever be involved in his or her job.

“It’s never a good idea. There are a few instances where it does, but we’re all familiar with the stories of other artists who have had family members involved in their careers. It just doesn’t work out.”

Phillip was present at a number of the instances that led to the star’s conservatorship, which was imposed due to worries about her mental health.

However, he emphasized that the difficulties she faced were typical of how most individuals would react under similar circumstances.

Phillip stated, "There's nothing odd about Britney." "She's eccentric, but she's not odd in the least. It's strange what she has to cope with. If any of us possessed those, we'd be a lot better off.