Since August, a teen has become the fourth person to die from COVID in the same Texas school district.

COVID-19 has claimed the life of a 16-year-old Texas student, making her the fourth child from the same school district to die from the virus since August.

George Moralez, a 10th-grader at Waco’s Connally High School, died on October 6 after being sick for more than a month.

The Connally Independent School District (CISD) wrote in a letter to parents and staff, “It is with a heavy heart that I bear the tragic news of the loss of a Connally ISD student, the son of one of our Connally Junior High staff members, and a sibling to current Connally High School students.”

Moralez volunteered for various organizations, including Food For Families Drives, and was a member of the United States Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps and the manager of the school football team.

Moralez’s mother wrote on Facebook that he died “while surrounded by relatives and close friends.”

“My son was a one-of-a-kind individual. I can’t believe I won’t be able to hear his voice, laugh with him, embrace him, or see his grin again “Sabrina Moralez penned the piece.

“I know where my boy is; he’s in heaven and no longer suffers. Baby, soar to new heights. Please keep my Alana and Jaden in your prayers. Our George is sorely missed.” Jill Bottelberghe, CISD assistant superintendent, added: “George was one of those students who was adored by all. He would go out of his way to be nice or say hello to you, and he was just all over the place “KCEN-TV has the story.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of three CISD employees in recent weeks.

David McCormick, a seventh-grade social studies teacher at Connally Junior High, died on August 24, and Natalia Chansler, a sixth-grade social studies teacher at the same school, died just four days later.

Angela Thompson, an instructional helper at Connally Primary School, died of COVID-19 on September 14, having gotten the virus before the start of the school year.

Face masks were optional when classes started at Connally Junior High in mid-August, but after the deaths of McCormick and Chansler, the school implemented a mandatory face mask policy, against to Governor Greg Abbott’s orders, according to MySA.

