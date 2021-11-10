Since 1990, these are the ten countries with the highest greenhouse gas emissions.

The COP26 climate meeting is now taking place in Scotland, with the significant exceptions of key participants Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia.

Greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide, are released when oil, gas, and coal are burned. These gases warm the Earth. Leaders agreed in 2015 to limit global warming “far below” 2 degrees Celsius, aiming for 1.5 degrees Celsius, to prevent climate disaster. The globe, on the other hand, is not on track.

“Stabilizing the climate will require strong, quick, and persistent reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, and reaching net zero CO2 emissions,” according to the IPCC report released on August 9 that reflects the global scientific consensus on global warming.

Not adding to the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere is referred to as net zero.

“Securing worldwide net zero by mid-century [2050] and keeping 1.5 degrees within reach” is one of the conference’s main goals.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) keeps track of each country’s carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide emissions.

Each year, not all countries give data. The list below was constructed by averaging the quantity of greenhouse gas put into the atmosphere by each country every year since 1990.

United Kingdom (No. 10)

Every year, 655,430,000 (tons of CO2 equivalent) are produced.

The United Kingdom established aggressive 2030 and 2035 goals that, if met, would put it on track to meet its 2050 net-zero goal.

However, scientists at Climate Action Tracker, a non-profit that tracks climate policy, have warned that there is “a wide gap between the United Kingdom’s objectives and its current level of action.”

“Under existing policies, the UK is estimated to reach just 54-56 percent below 1990 levels (excl. LULUCF), far from on track to achieve its newly updated NDC and emphasizing the scope of new policies needed,” it says in its policy profile for the United Kingdom.

Canada is number nine.

700,292,000 people (tons of CO2 equivalent)

Climate Action Tracker has rated Canada’s climate target, policy, and funding as “very insufficient.”

It claims that Canada is not making its “fair-share contributions to climate change” and that the country should improve its targets and policies, as well as provide more assistance to other countries.

According to the International Energy Agency, Canada alone emitted 5711 mega tons of CO2 in 2019, a 39 percent increase over 1990 levels.

Brazil has a population of 790,334,000 people (tons of CO2 equivalent)

Brazil’s climate goals and objectives This is a condensed version of the information.