Since 1958, this has been the most popular summer song.

From doo-wop to disco, rock to rap, the songs of summer from the last 63 years may teach you a lot about the history of music. Pop music has developed through various genres throughout the years, stars have risen and died, and new technology has resulted in dramatically different-sounding successes. Summer songs, on the other hand, have a lot in common in terms of sound: bright lyrical content, lively tempos, and warm instrumentals.

Of course, there is no national organization that selects the summer tune. This roundup was created using Billboard’s study of previous years’ charts from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Billboard came up with the following songs of the summer and their runners-up by awarding 100 points to a song that peaked at No. 1 for a week and one point to a song that ranked at No. 100.

The list starts with one of three non-English entries, which is also the most classically inspired item on the list, and then moves on to rock ‘n’ roll, Motown, classic rock, and folk-rock before reaching the 1980s. Pop performers like Madonna and Mariah Carey rose to popularity as synthesizers began to replace shrieking electric guitars. The electropop era has begun.

Then, in the mid-1990s, a shift occurred, with ramifications that are still affecting the charts today. Hip-hop had entered the public consciousness, introducing new approaches to pop music such as sampling and rapping. Going right from Bryan Adams to Sir Mix-A-Lot is the most startling change on this list. Though more traditional pop songs have made their way onto the summer charts, Drake, Lil Nas X, and DaBaby continue to reign supreme, with Drake, Lil Nas X, and DaBaby topping the list in 2018, 2019, and 2020, respectively.

Perhaps the next big thing to hit the charts will be another underground trend that will supplant hip-hop in the same manner that it supplanted traditional music. Perhaps the future of music is a mix of numerous aspects rather than specific genres. In any event, keep reading to see which song was blasting out of car windows the year you graduated from high school, and don’t forget to listen to our curated playlist of all the winners.

