Simu Liu mocks movie critics who predicted that “Shang-Chi” would fail at the box office.

Simu Liu has brilliantly tricked movie critics who predicted Shang-box Chi’s office failure.

On the contrary, the most recent Marvel film has been a huge success.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has proven to be an unexpected hit for Marvel and its parent company Disney, grossing $71.4 million in the United States so far.

The picture has so far grossed $56.2 million internationally, for a total of $127.6 million worldwide.

The film’s success has seen it outperform other series favorites like Thor and Captain America: The First Avenger in its opening weekend.

While it hasn’t yet achieved the heights of some pre-pandemic blockbusters (such as Avengers: Endgame), Shang-Chi is one of the highest-grossing films of the pandemic age, providing a ray of light for the struggling film industry.

The film tells the narrative of martial-arts expert Shang-Chi (played by Liu), who is drawn into the enigmatic realm of the Ten Rings organization and must confront his terrible past.

Liu, who plays the eponymous character, took to Twitter to respond to critics who questioned the film’s viability—and a YouTube search for “Shang Chi flop” yielded a slew of videos forecasting the film’s demise.

I was laughing at the people who felt our photo would be a flop.

twitter.com/7UoLqRXlCJ

September 6, 2021 — Simu Liu () (@SimuLiu)

“Me laughing at the people who believed we’d flop,” the 32-year-old wrote, using a stock photo in which he is famously featured.

“The only thing better than your film preserving the movies is the fact that we have all this fresh stock photo meme material,” actor Stephen Ford remarked.

“Bollox to ’em,” actor Rufus Sewell added. Last night, I watched it with my kid and we both enjoyed it.”

Before landing the role of Shang-Chi, the actor modeled for stock photos, and fans are having a field day with the cheesy photos online.

In early 2021, he mentioned this aspect of his career on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“I literally constantly seeing it crop up,” he said, “especially now that people are identifying them and posting them online.” “I’ve traveled all around the world. I’ve traveled, hung around in front of stores, and hung out. This is a condensed version of the information.