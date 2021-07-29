Simone Biles Was Correct To Withdraw After Horrifying Gymnastic Injury Video

Dominique Moceanu, a former American gymnast, has uploaded a video of the awful injuries she sustained during the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta.

The 39-year-old, who was a member of the 1996 Olympic gold-medal-winning team, shared the video on Twitter in support of Simone Biles, who withdrew from various events at the Tokyo Games to focus on her mental health.

When Moceanu fell and banged her head on the balance beam in Atlanta, she was just 14 years old. The kid prodigy had been highly predicted to win a medal in those Olympics, but she arrived with a stress fracture in her tibia.

Despite missing the Olympic Trials due to injury, she was eventually chosen based on her performance in the USA Gymnastics National Championships.

Moceanu was the youngest gymnast to ever win the Championships and competed in the 1995 World Championships for the United States.

That success catapulted her into the public eye, making Moceanu one of the most well-known gymnasts in the world. Prior to the Atlanta Games, she co-wrote an autobiography and was featured in Vanity Fair.

Despite helping the United States win a gold medal, a badly bandaged Moceanu battled for much of the Games and fell many times.

While much of her problems were physical, she also entered the games under a great deal of strain and attention, similar to that which Biles faced.

Moceanu commented with the video about the lack of care and consideration she received in those Olympics, as well as how Biles’ choice to withdraw signaled a positive shift in the sport.

She added, “I was 14 years old with a tibial stress fracture, left alone with no cervical spine check following this fall.”

“Minutes later, I was competing in the Olympic floor final.”

