Simone Biles’ Olympic chances are likely bleak, as the gymnast describes twisties as “very bad.”

Simone Biles has spoken out about her decision to withdraw from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, telling supporters that she is suffering from “very awful” twisties this time.

On Friday morning, the Olympic champion gymnast posted on Instagram stories to answer questions and provide additional facts about her choice, which has made headlines and spurred controversy around the world.

To safeguard her mental health, Biles abruptly withdrew from the team final in Tokyo. After tripping off the mat during a floor routine and landing badly on the vault during the competition, the 24-year-old took this decision. She then said she will not compete in the all-around final as well.

Now, the gymnast has expanded on what gymnasts refer to as the twisties, which occurs when an athlete loses their sense of spatial awareness during a routine, resulting in catastrophic damage.

Gymnasts know how terrible and debilitating the twisties can be.

On Friday morning, Biles remarked of the twisties on Instagram, “It’s never transferred to bars and beam before.”

“It prefers floor and vault, which are the scariest two.”

“But this time it’s practically on every event,” she continued, “which sucks really bad.”

