Simon Monjack was Brittany Murphy’s husband.

While the HBO docu-series What Happened, Brittany Murphy? examines the late actress’s life, it is her husband’s part in her story that has piqued viewers’ interest.

The two-part documentary delves at Murphy’s life and the events that led to her death in 2009 at the age of 32. It includes testimony from her family and friends, with the majority of them expressing their concern over Simon Monjack’s appearance in her life.

What Happened to Brittany Murphy? Monjack and Murphy married in 2007 and What Happened to Brittany Murphy? explores the lives of both of them prior to their deaths.

Simon Monjack: Who Was He?

Monjack was born on March 9, 1970, in Greater London. Before going to Los Angeles, he attended schools in High Wycombe, England.

Monjack worked in the entertainment sector, just like his wife Murphy. Two Days, Nine Lives, a 2001 R-rated B-movie starring Bros band member Luke Goss, was co-written and directed by him.

He also served as an executive producer and created the screenplay for Factory Girl, a 2006 film starring Sienna Miller and Guy Pearce. It was inspired by the life of Edie Sedgwick, a socialite, and her friendship with Andy Warhol. Director George Hickenlooper questioned Monjack’s role in the film, claiming that Monjack had launched a bogus lawsuit alleging that the film’s makers had stolen his script.

Relationships of Simon Monjack

Monjack was previously married before marrying Murphy in 2007.

In November 2001, he married Simone Bienne, a British psychosexual and relationship therapist, in Las Vegas. They divorced in 2006 after less than five years of marriage.

He began dating Murphy the following year. Murphy was engaged to Joe Macaluso, a production assistant she met on the set of the film Little Black Book, in 2006, but the relationship ended in August.

Murphy and Monjack married in a private Jewish wedding in Los Angeles in April 2007. It’s unknown when Murphy and Monjack originally met, but Monjack claimed to have fallen in love with Murphy during a picture shoot when she was in her teens in a 2008 interview with The Washington Post, telling writer Matt Donnelly, “I was really patient.” This suggests that Monjack encountered Murphy for the first time before 1997.

Legal Concerns of Simon Monjack

Monjack was in the mid-2000s.