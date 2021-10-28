Simon Kinberg of ‘Invasion’ fame talks about his new Apple TV+ show and Marvel’s ‘Integration’ with the ‘X-Men.’

‘Invasion’ creator Simon Kinberg discusses his new Apple TV+ show and Marvel’s ‘Integration’ with the ‘X-Men.’

Simon Kinberg, the man behind the relaunch of the X-Men film franchise, has come up with a new TV show that he believes will be just as successful.

On Apple TV+, you can now watch Invasion, a character-driven story about an extraterrestrial invasion on Earth. Kinberg, who created, written, and directed the series, is known for his work on the X-Men films over the last two decades.

The X-Men, Fantastic Four, Deadpool, and a bevy of other fan favorites will be able to join the phenomenally successful Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

Kinberg told The Washington Newsday that he is hesitant to talk about the merging of realities. He claimed that the Marvel and Star Wars universes are “the entertainment equivalents of the NSA [National Security Agency] or the CIA.” If you say something dumb, a sniper will most likely come after you. So, with two new infants in the house, I’m not going to risk it.” He did, however, discuss the early stages of the transformation, which were first hinted at in a Wandavision episode from earlier in 2021. “What I’ll say is that now that the Marvel Universe has been expanded, I’m excited to see what Kevin [Feige] creates with it.” Feige and Kinberg first worked together in a supporting role on X-Men: The Last Stand in 2006, and Kinberg believes that the two have always congratulated each other on their individual Marvel productions.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe previously announced that a Fantastic Four and a Deadpool film would be released, with the X-Men universe evolving over time. “I know it’ll be fresh and different because this next wave they’re moving into is extremely exciting,” Kinberg said of the next mix.

“It’s fascinating to watch how they use television to tell a story and weave in storylines.” When Evan Peters [who played Quicksilver in Fox’s X-Men]emerged in Wandavision, it was incredible. “In the Marvel movies, you’ll see that type of surprise and playfulness, but also extremely well-thought-out integration decisions,” Kinberg continued.

Invasion

Kinberg thanks Apple for being “very generous and incredibly courageous” in bestowing the honor on him. The following is a condensed version of the data.