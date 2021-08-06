Shows That Have Gone Viral After the groom becomes infected with COVID, the bride attends the wedding alone.

A TikTok video portrays an Indonesian bride spending her wedding alone, while her groom is forced to isolate after getting COVID.

The video, which was shared on the TikTok account of a makeup artist with the username intans makeup, shows the bride at an Indonesian wedding standing in front of a television at the ceremony’s venue.

The camera operator then approaches the bride, who and her groom exchange lips through the TV screen while photographers capture the scene.

The bride then sits on a chair by herself for several seconds in the video. The groom “had to isolate himself” after testing positive for COVID, the TikTok user writes in the caption.

Because the groom was forced to isolate while the wedding was being planned, “the bride and groom and their families decided that the ceremony would continue” without him at the location, according to Intans makeup.

The ceremony was conceivable, according to the TikTok user, because “in this increasingly sophisticated era, you can do it with the concept of a virtual wedding.”

The TikTok video had more than 300,000 likes at the time of writing, and over 5,000 people had commented on it.

Indonesia has experienced an increase in new COVID cases recently, with at least 35,764 instances reported on Thursday and a seven-day average of 33,875.

The country has also experienced a sharp rise in deaths, with Indonesia reporting 1,739 COVID-related deaths on Thursday, compared to a seven-day average of 1,689.

During the COVID pandemic, virtual weddings have become a need for some. Since April of last year, New Yorkers have been able to obtain marriage licenses online, allowing couples to avoid postponing their special day.

During the initial wave of the pandemic last year, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson revealed the plan, dubbed “Project Cupid,” saying in a statement, “We need some good news, and this is undoubtedly excellent news for all of New York City.”

"Coronavirus has impacted the world in so many ways," Johnson continued.