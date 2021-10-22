Showrunner on CJ Lam and Meg as Suspects on ‘The Sinner’

The Sinner is back for a fourth season, and it’s better than ever. This time, Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) is trying to enjoy retirement but is rapidly drawn back into the world of crime and justice, voluntarily working on the case of Percy Muldoon (Alice Kremelberg). Others in the community believe Percy has ran away, been abducted, or worse, been killed, but Ambrose believes he saw her jump.

So far, only CJ Lam (David Huynh), Percy’s old love interest, has been named as a suspect. The pair’s complicated and nasty relationship, which included violence and narcotics, was revealed in Episode 2.

Through Episode 2, things were looking bleak for CJ: his fingerprints were discovered in Percy’s car, the soil on his car matched the clay found in the area where Percy’s car was discovered, and despite claiming he “barely knew her,” he owned the same statue as Percy.

His phone GPS later directed him to the tavern, where Percy was bleeding profusely from the head. CJ and Percy had gotten into an argument in the rear of the pub that evening, and things had been physical, with CJ throwing Percy to the ground, where she banged her head.

When they reconnected at the pub, CJ admitted to Ambrose that he wanted to hurt Percy at first, but couldn’t and wouldn’t, stating that he felt awful after their fight and insisted he had nothing to do with her abduction. In an unexpected turn of events, Ambrose acknowledged that he believed CJ.

Showrunner Derek Simonds told The Washington Newsday about CJ’s role in Percy’s disappearance: “CJ was deeply involved in a secret relationship with Percy and fell in love with her, and she was tortured by something she needed to confess to him but never did, I believe we learned by the end of Episode 2.

“So their relationship was both close and dysfunctional, and he’s plagued by her and what he doesn’t know about her, and she opened up darker things in his own life that he’s still battling with, such as drugs. And you know, he’s still dealing with it. This is a condensed version of the information.