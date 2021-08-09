Should You Use a Fan While Sleeping? How to Get a Good Night’s Sleep in the Summer.

Many of us find ourselves tossing and turning for hours attempting to fall asleep during the warm months.

It all has to do with our circadian cycle, if you’ve ever wondered why.

Why am I unable to sleep in the heat?

“Sleep happens when the core temperature drops during the typical human circadian rhythm,” Katherine Hall, a sleep psychologist at Somnus Therapy, told This website.

“About two hours before you go to sleep, your body temperature drops, coinciding with the production of the sleep hormone melatonin.

“Unfortunately, hot weather makes it much more difficult to chill down,” she says, adding that temperatures beyond 72.5 F might cause restlessness during sleeping.

“You may feel overheated and have hot flushes throughout the night, causing you to toss and turn,” says Robert Pagano, co-founder of Sleepline. “The heat also inhibits critical physiological functions like your heart rate and breathing.”

Should I Sleep With a Fan On? “Slower body processes mean it takes longer for muscles to relax, resulting in a higher sense of tension before bed and increased sleep-related anxiety.”

Cooling down your bedroom is a good idea, and a fan is an easy way to accomplish so.

“The National Institutes of Health recommends keeping your home at or below 80 degrees Fahrenheit, so a fan can be a lifesaver when it comes to maintaining comfort during hot weather,” Pagano notes.

“Cooling the house doesn’t merely happen when you open the windows; cooling is dependent on air circulation. Blowing air with electric fans is a good technique to do this.” Additionally, the hum of a fan can act as white noise, making it easier to fall asleep.

If you’re looking for a fan for your bedroom, Hall suggests this: “Ideally, you should choose an oscillating fan that is kept roughly 3 feet away from your bed.” However, sleeping with a fan on has its negatives, since it can dry out the air.

“Dry mouth, nasal passages, and throat can result as a result of this. According to Alex Savy, sleep science coach and founder of SleepingOcean, the body’s response is typically an overproduction of mucus, which can result in congestion when you wake up.

It can also dry out your skin if it's pointed at your face.