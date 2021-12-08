Should parents be given more vacation time over the holidays?

Christmas is now approaching, which means many of us will be anticipating spending time with our loved ones.

Should coworkers with children, on the other hand, be given first priority when it comes to arranging vacation time?

The subject is a source of heated controversy, and it was recently brought to light by a post on the discussion site Mumsnet on November 30.

KwestTurkey, a woman with the handle KwestTurkey, expressed her belief that parents should not be “given priority when it comes to time off on any holiday, whether it summer or Christmas or whatever.”

She went on to say that as a parent, she had witnessed this preference for coworkers with children, writing: “I believe it is difficult if someone without children has arrived with the request before you. Same with Christmas; if you work a job that needs you to work during the holidays, I don’t think it’s fair to give the same folks off every year.” Naturally, the post, which has gotten nearly 1,000 comments, sparked debate on the site, which is mostly comprised of mothers.

Many people agreed with the poster’s viewpoints, like Audweb, a Mumsnet user who said: “It is my choice to have a parent. It is not the intention of that decision to have an impact on other people’s capacity to take yearly leave. If you have to work over the holidays, you must arrange daycare.” Other accountholders, such as Glassofshloer, lamented the difficulty of managing job and parenting.

She responded that while she agreed with the woman in theory, “We live in a country/world where the vast majority of women cannot afford to be unemployed, yet school is only open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the school year. What are your options unless you’re fortunate enough to have a retired grandma who is joyful and competent of caring for your children?” Holiday entitlement is not required in the United States, although on average, workers earn roughly 10 days of paid vacation per year.

While allocating this appropriately to meet everyone’s requirements can be difficult, should parents, who rely on others, be given priority?

Tina Miller, a sociology professor at Oxford Brookes University, believes that yes is sometimes the answer.

She tells The Washington Newsday, however, that the question should be reframed, as follows: