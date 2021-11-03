‘Should Be Dead,’ says a bear mauling a cancer patient inside her California home.

A cancer-stricken California lady has revealed her panic after being assaulted by a bear she saw strolling around her kitchen early one morning.

According to Fox 11, Laurel-Rose Von Hoffman-Curzi, 66, of Orinda, was mauled by a bear at her vacation home in North Lake Tahoe last weekend and sustained a serious laceration to her face that required stitches, as well as additional puncture wounds, cuts, and bruises.

Von Hoffmann-Curzi stated that she came to the home to sequester herself while battling stage 4 lymphoma. After being awoken by loud noises coming from the kitchen at around 6 a.m. on Saturday morning, she was alerted to the presence of someone within the residence.

When she went to investigate the sounds, she discovered a big bear skulking about the kitchen refrigerator. What transpired after that is a bit of a blur.

Von Hoffmann-Curzi told the news organization, “He must have came directly at me.” “Only the paw is visible to me. It was black, and suddenly I was torn apart.” She said she was “bleeding, afraid, and screaming” during the encounter, but she still managed to fight back by tossing a quilt at the bear and shouting at it.

The bear eventually left her residence after seeing her husband and children, despite the fact that this first failed to deter the animal.

Von Hoffman-Curzi was hospitalized for her injuries and considers herself fortunate to be alive after the attack. “The way the bear swiped at my face, I should be dead,” she added.

While bears have been known to visit her property in the past, she claims they have never entered her home. Von Hoffman-Curzi has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Captain Patrick Foy informed the news source that DNA samples were taken from Von Hoffman-injuries Curzi’s in order to hunt down the bear, and that a trap had also been set up on her property.

This is the third bear assault in the Lake Tahoe area so far this year. This bear, according to Foy, might be euthanized if apprehended.

He put the bear’s entry down to the presence of different odors. This is a condensed version of the information.