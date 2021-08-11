Shots are supported by the daughter of a fully vaccinated man who died in a rare COVID breakthrough case.

The daughter of a man who died after a rare breakthrough infection despite being completely vaccinated against COVID says she believes her father would have suffered even more if he hadn’t gotten his vaccination.

Patricio Elizondo became ill about a week ago, according to his daughter Yvonne Rodriguez. Rodriguez assumed her father was suffering from a recurrent infection or a flare-up of congestive heart failure. Elizondo went to the doctor several times and was brought to the hospital after fighting to breathe.

When a chest x-ray revealed her father had COVID, Rodriguez said she was “struck.” She said, “That was the last time I got to see my dad in person.”

He had his COVID vaccine and took precautions, such as remaining indoors and wearing a mask, because his diabetes and heart problems put him at higher risk of developing severe COVID. Rodriguez stated that she had no idea where her father contracted the illness.

Elizondo died on Tuesday, according to his cardiologist, as a result of COVID damage to his lungs.

Rodriguez said about COVID vaccinations, “I witnessed my father, how sick he was… I can’t think how much worse he would have been if the vaccine hadn’t saved him.”

Dr. Jan Patterson, an infectious disease specialist at UT Health, told KSAT that she thought Rodriguez was correct about COVID immunizations.

“There is some evidence that vaccination may make disease less severe for individuals who are vaccinated and nevertheless get sick,” according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.

It also notes that vaccine breakthrough instances are to be expected because no vaccine is 100 percent effective in avoiding illness. “A small fraction of persons who have been properly vaccinated will nevertheless get sick, be hospitalized, or die from COVID-19.”

Although breakthrough cases are troubling and require further investigation, experts previously told This website that the larger problem is the enormous number of unvaccinated persons in the United States. Only 50.3 percent of people in the United States were fully vaccinated against COVID by August 10, according to CDC data. In Malta, the country with the highest proportion of completely vaccinated people in the world, 79 percent of people are fully vaccinated.

The city of New York. This is a condensed version of the information.