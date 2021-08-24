Shirley Manson discusses her music podcast series, ‘A Masterclass,’ on ‘The Jump.’

Shirley Manson, lead singer of the iconic alternative rock band Garbage, says she’s still perplexed by her role as host of The Jump, a music podcast series in its third season. Manson, who has been interviewed by journalists throughout her long career, is now in the position of interviewing fellow musicians about their profession. She confesses that it was out of her comfort zone at first, and she was anxious that she didn’t know enough.

She explains to This website, “This podcast has a tight sort of philosophy.” “Because of the idea’s rigidity, I’m able to just relax and focus on songwriting, which I believe is something that people haven’t been talking about or interested in musicians and music creating. They’re interested in celebrities and automobiles, but not in the true obsession with pursuing an idea. And that is the point of The Jump.”

Each episode of Manson’s new show The Jump, which premiered in 2019, involves Manson interviewing one artist about a pivotal song in their career. The series’ third season, produced by Mailchimp Presents, premieres today with episodes including David Byrne, Robyn, Run the Jewels, Rapsody, and Joe Talbot of the band Idles (see the full lineup below).

“I’ve been fortunate enough to work with some incredible artists,” Manson admits. “All you have to do is let them talk, and they will provide you with fantastic content. It’s nothing short of a miracle.”

Hrishikesh Hirway, the producer of the popular podcast Song Exploder, thought that Manson would be great to host a new music podcast he was working on, and she agreed. With a grin, Manson recounts her previous trepidation, saying, "I don't know why I was terrified." "My manager told me, 'You're an idiot if you don't take this.' This is something you must do.' He never says anything like that to me; instead, he is always courteous. In this occasion, however, he said, "I really want you to give this a try." I understood I'd be missing out on an opportunity if I didn't do it, so I agreed.