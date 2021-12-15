‘She Gave Her Life for Her,’ says 22-year-old woman who died of COVID shortly after giving birth.

COVID-19 claimed the life of a 22-year-old lady from El Paso, Texas, shortly after giving birth to a baby girl.

According to a GoFundMe website set up by her sister, Aimee Jaqueline Morales Ayala tested positive for the condition on November 7 when she was eight months pregnant.

Her health quickly deteriorated, and she was brought to the hospital six days later. Doctors performed an emergency caesarean surgery to rescue the baby shortly after being admitted.

“We were unaware of the possibilities of her contracting COVID-19 and developing pneumonia as a result of the cesarean section. She was aware of this and yet agreed “Kimberly Ayala, the 22-year-sister, old’s said on the GoFundMe website.

Her condition continued to deteriorate after the baby was delivered safely. Her lungs got inflamed, and she began to experience anxiety attacks in which she was unable to breathe.

“She got worse as the days went on,” Kimberly Ayala said.

The woman’s lung collapsed on November 28 and she slipped into cardio-respiratory arrest. Her heart stopped beating for 15 minutes, but medics were able to resuscitate her.

Morales Ayala, on the other hand, was declared brain dead and died two days later when medical personnel pulled her from life support.

Kimberly Ayala stated, “She dedicated her life and her last attempt all for her baby who is safe and sound.” “She was a stunning woman on the inside and out.” The “worst aspect” of the 22-year-death, old’s according to Kimberly Ayala, was knowing she never got to hold her kid.

She told KTSM, “She loved her so much, we know she did because she dedicated her life for her.”

Juan Pablo Morales Orozco, the woman’s husband, said the kid was helping him cope with the loss of his wife, with whom he had been married for just over a year.

“I was able to bring her home with me, hold her, and sleep with her. She has been a pillar of strength… instead of me carrying her, she has carried me “KTSM spoke with Orozco.

“I’m going to give my whole heart and soul to my daughter, and I’m going to try to be the finest husband in the world to help [Jaqueline] achieve her goals… because she was the best wife in the world,” he stated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), This is a condensed version of the information.