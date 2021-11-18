Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Have Confirmed Their Split.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, who have been dating for the past two years, announced their breakup on Wednesday.

Cabello and Mendes shared the identical statement on their Instagram Stories, indicating that they had ended their relationship. The couple did, however, say that their “love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.” The Instagram comment read, “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends.” “We have valued your support from the beginning and will continue to do so in the future.” Both artists have soared to the top of the charts for several years and have garnered countless awards.

Cabello, 24, was born in Havana, Cuba, and rose to fame as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony, which helped her gain fame and subsequently establish her solo career. In 2017, she released her first solo track, “Havana,” which went on to become the best-selling digital single of the year when it was released in 2018.

Mendes, a 23-year-old Pickering, Ontario native, was discovered on the now-defunct video-sharing app Vine and quickly acquired enough traction to establish a successful solo career. His single “Stitches,” off his debut studio album, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Top 40 chart in 2015.

Cabello and Mendes are said to have met in 2014, when Cabello was still a member of Fifth Harmony.

“I Know What You Did Last Summer” was their debut duet in 2015. Their collaboration on 2019’s huge song “Seorita” was what originally ignited suspicions of a romance between the two.

Mendes previously commented regarding the relationship, “For the past four years, [moving from]just being friends and not being able to see each other very much to now being able to be together.” “As a human being, she was always there to watch out for me.” She’s got my back, and I believe that’s why you have a partner.” In 2018, Mendes called Cabello his “favorite person in the entire world.”

Despite the breakup, the two appeared to be dating as recently as November 1, when Mendes shared a photo of the two dressed up for Dia De Los Muertos.

