‘Shang-Chi’s’ Fala Chen on Tony Leung’s ‘Beautiful’ Fight Scene

The cast and crew of stunt artists in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings perform some fantastic battle scenes that are highly scripted and meticulously carried out.

In a bus, Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi fights many members of the Ten Rings criminal organization led by his father Wenwu (Tony Leung), a sequence that was teased in the Marvel film’s trailer (and does not disappoint).

However, another spectacular combat scene occurs early in the film between villain Wenwu and Shang-mother Chi’s Ying Li, played by Fala Chen.

Chen’s Li, as a gatekeeper of Ta Lo’s fabled town, thwarts Leung’s Wenwu at every point, preventing him from entering the sanctuary but falling in love in the process.

It’s a premonition of Shang-later Chi’s battle with his father. The scenario is wonderfully shot and meticulously detailed, with Chen and Leung attempting to outsmart each other through various martial arts.

Chen explained how long it took to prepare and the amount of labor that went into one of the longest battle scenes in Marvel movie history to This website while working alongside Leung on the scene.

Chen reflects on the moment, saying, “We trained for weeks previous to the start of the shoot of that scene.” “It took me nearly a month to learn everything, and Tony had a little less time because he was so quick at it.

“He learned the entire sequence in two days, whereas it took me two weeks! I wasn’t surprised because it’s Tony and he’s so skilled and experienced.”

“But, yeah, it was such a lovely way of working because I’ve never had so much time to prepare for a scene in such a way that I really got to spend time learning the basics of Tai-Chi and really understanding the whole arc of the story, and just have a ton of time to really think about and prepare for the scene,” she continued.

Chen also spoke about how she and Leung collaborated with the film’s stunt team, recording the scene over several days to ensure that all of the motions – which she performed – were accurate. This is a condensed version of the information.