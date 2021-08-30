‘Shang-Chi’s’ Fala Chen Applauds Marvel Film’s “Authentic Chinese Language Choices”

When Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is released on September 3rd, it will undoubtedly make history as the first Asian-led superhero film.

The Marvel film, starring Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, follows him as he confronts his history and battles his father Wenwu (Tony Leung) and his menacing Ten Rings organization.

Fala Chen, meantime, portrays Shang-mother, Chi’s Ying Li, who, while being on opposing sides, fell in love with Wenwu.

In an interview with This Website, the actor talked about what it was like to be a part of Marvel’s first Asian-led film.

Beyond that, the film takes it a step further by having the actors speak Chinese for about half of the running time, a decision Chen complimented director Destin Daniel Cretton for.

“I was really thrilled that I was able to apply my Chinese talents in a film where the character is Chinese, since you don’t get to do that very often,” the actress said. “Especially in today’s Hollywood blockbusters, when they want everyone in the globe to understand what’s going on, they usually insist on you speaking English.

“However, I was thrilled that they wanted to make genuine choices for each character, and Destin chose to let the viewer read subtitles.”

“I think it’s fantastic that I get to not only speak my mother tongue, but that it also gives a whole other layer to the characters and a lot of flavor to the film,” she continued. When the audience sees it, I hope they appreciate it.”

Being a part of the film was a “no-brainer” for Chen since she realized right away how groundbreaking it would be in terms of Asian and Asian-American representation onscreen.

She stated, “I mean, so many facets of this were just so spectacular and ground-breaking, it was kind of a no-brainer that I said yes right away.”

“From the scale of the film, to the fact that the lead cast is virtually entirely Asian, to the roots of the story – which is very close to my own culture, I’m a Chinese American, so everything was a dream come true, great to work with.”

“I feel,” she added. This is a condensed version of the information.