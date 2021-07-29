Shakira’s tax evasion charges are explained as the singer is expected to go to trial.

Shakira is expected to face tax evasion charges in Spain after a judge concluded that there was “sufficient proof of crime” that the singer had evaded her country’s economic duties.

According to El Pas, Judge Jess Juberas, who issued the decision following a three-year investigation, this stage of the process was not about determining Shakira’s “innocence or guilt.”

The Colombian singer, whose real name is Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, is accused of evading taxes worth €14.5 million (about $16.4 million). Despite having her tax residence in Spain, prosecutors claim that the pop artist did not pay taxes between 2012 and 2014.

According to El Pas, Juberas stated, “Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll stopped paying taxes in Spain for the years 2012, 2013 and 2014, even though she had a duty to do so because her tax domicile was here.”

It is possible to appeal the decision to proceed to trial.

Despite speculations that Shakira might face prison if found guilty, the Associated Press writes that in Spain, a judge can waive prison term for non-violent first-time offenders sentenced to less than two years in prison.

According to El Pas, prosecutors believe that the singer avoided paying income and corporation tax by utilizing a “series of companies” situated in nations regarded tax havens.

The singer has stated that she lived in the Bahamas at this time and only visited Spain “sporadically.” In the Bahamas, there is no income tax. Meanwhile, the Associated Press reports on an official residence in Panama.

Prosecutors claim Shakira was living in Barcelona during this time because she was dating soccer player Gerard Piqué.

According to court documents obtained by El Pas, a trial is required due to the prosecutors’ and Shakira’s legal teams’ “diametrically opposite” viewpoints.

According to the Spanish daily, Shakira may only avoid a tax fraud trial if she strikes a last-minute bargain with Spain’s public prosecutor.

Shakira had previously tried to keep the case out of court by focusing her legal team on her place of residence and the subsequent tax liabilities associated with where she lived from 2012 to 2014.

