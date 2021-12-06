Shakira Sends a Message to Royal, Who Is ‘Crazy’ About Her Song

After Prince William disclosed that Princess Charlotte enjoys the song “Waka Waka,” Shakira prepared a special greeting for her.

The Duke of Cambridge, William, said in an Apple Fitness+ podcast that his children fight about what music to listen to in the morning.

Shakira’s single, which was initially recorded for the 2010 South Africa soccer World Cup, is one song that now has Princess Charlotte, 6, dancing about the kitchen in her ballet costume, he added.

“I’m very delighted you adore my music Princess Charlotte!” Shakira wrote on Twitter in a special message for the young royal.

According to the one-off Prince William: Time To Walk podcast, the duke said: “Charlotte and George have a constant battle over which song is played first thing in the morning.

“And now I have to basically prioritize that someone does this one one day, and then it’s someone else’s turn the next day.

“So George has his turn, and then Charlotte has her turn. Such is the demand for music.” He continued, ” “Shakira’s ‘Waka Waka’ is one of the tunes that the kids are currently adoring.

“There are numerous hip movements going on. There’s a lot of getting dressed up involved.” Princess Charlotte attends ballet classes, and William stated that she enjoys to dress up at home as well.

I'm overjoyed that you enjoy my music, Princess Charlotte! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are a royal couple from the United Kingdom. He stated, "Charlotte, in particular, is frantically rushing around the kitchen in her skirts and dancing outfits.

“She goes insane as Louis follows her about, attempting to do the same thing.

“It’s a really joyous moment where the kids are just dancing, playing around, and singing,” says the teacher.

The official Twitter account of Prince William and Kate Middleton responded to Shakira’s statement with a ballerina emoji and a heart.

Princess Diana would sing Tina Turner’s The Best while driving him and Prince Harry back to boarding school after the holidays, according to the duke on the podcast.

William expressed himself as follows: “Harry and I both went to boarding school when we were younger.

“And my mum used to play a variety of music to distract me from my fear of returning to school.

