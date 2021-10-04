Shakira and Claudia Schiffer are among the celebrities named in the leaked Pandora Papers.

The Pandora Papers have exposed the financial practices of a slew of high-profile people, including singer Shakira and supermodel Claudia Schiffer.

The files are a compilation of 12 million documents seized by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) from 14 financial services organizations that explain how several individuals have utilized offshore accounts to accumulate money and conduct transactions.

According to the ICIJ report, the Pandora Papers have revealed the financial dealings of 35 current and former world leaders, as well as more than 330 politicians and public officials, as well as “a global lineup of fugitives, scam artists, and murders.”

Shakira allegedly deposited assets in offshore corporations in the British Virgin Islands, according to the papers, which were analyzed by journalists from over 100 news sources.

According to ICIJ, Shakira’s attorney, Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, maintained that the Colombian singer had declared her firms, which do not generate tax benefits.

Similarly, according to the ICIJ, Schiffer’s representatives responded to the news by stating that the model pays her taxes in the United Kingdom, where she is based.

Shakira and Schiffer’s reps have been contacted for comment by this publication.

Also on the list is Jordan’s King Abdullah II, who is suspected of surreptitiously establishing a $100 million property empire between the United States and the United Kingdom. According to The Guardian, Jordan’s monarch responded to the report by saying that buying properties through offshore firms is not illegal.

Close friends of Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as more than 130 billionaires from Russia, Turkey, and the United States, have been mentioned in the papers, which include the financial transactions of prominent leaders in more than 91 countries and territories.

The presidents of Ecuador, Kenya, and Ukraine, as well as the prime minister of the Czech Republic and Britain’s former prime minister Tony Blair, are among the foreign leaders identified in the papers.

After it was disclosed in July that a judge in Spain suggested Shakira face prosecution for tax evasion in the country, the Pandora Papers are the latest headlines focusing on her financial troubles.

Shakira is accused of evading payment of €14.5 million (about. This is a condensed version of the information.