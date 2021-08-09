Sexist and homophobic remarks about the Olympic basketball team were made by a commentator.

After being overheard making sexist and homophobic statements about the Belgian Olympic women’s basketball team, a Belgian sports reporter has been suspended.

Belgian broadcaster VRT has temporarily suspended Eddy Demarez of his duties after he was unwittingly captured making a series of insulting insults about the appearance and sexual orientation of numerous female basketball stars during a Facebook livestream.

Sporza, a sports-oriented brand that is part of the publicly owned VRT network, was broadcasting the return of Belgium's Olympic contingent to Brussels from Tokyo on Saturday when the incident occurred.

Demarez was heard remarking about the sexual preferences of the Belgian women’s basketball team, the Belgian Cats, unaware that he was still audible to others viewing the live feed.

Demarez was also caught on camera mocking several players’ physical appearances, referring to one female star as “a man” and another as “a colossus.” The video of Demarez making the remarks was quickly shared on Twitter, where it drew an angry response, with several Belgian Cats expressing their displeasure with what was said.

“Can I just really, REALLY not have it for a while?” Emma Meesseman, one of the players mentioned, tweeted in Dutch. Thanks.” Kan ik er gewoon, écht even niet bij hebben… bedankt @sporza #sick — Emma Meesseman (@EmmaMeesseman) August 7, 2021 Kim Mestdagh tagged Sporza in her response with a vomit emoji.

@sporza — Kim Mestdagh (@MestdaghKim) August 7, 2021 The sharpest reaction came from Hanne Mestdagh, who called the remarks “disrespectful, painful, and insulting.”

Respectless, petty, and demeaning.

— Hanne Mestdagh (@HanneMestdagh) August 7, 2021 Following the incident, Demarez made a statement apologizing for his remarks, claiming he was merely caught up in the “euphoria” of the moment.

He stated, “I never intended to offend anyone on the basis of gender or sexual orientation.”

He stated, "I never intended to offend anyone on the basis of gender or sexual orientation." "These statements are a blot on the otherwise successful Games.