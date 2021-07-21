‘Sex Pistols’ is a term that refers to a weapon that is used Contract Dispute Is Likened to “Slave Labor” by John Lydon

In court, Johnny Rotten described a Sex Pistols contract dispute to “slave labor.”

The former punk rock vocalist, whose real name is John Lydon, has criticised a contract arrangement with his former comrades over the use of their music in the TV show Pistol.

Drummer Paul Cook and guitarist Steve Jones want their songs to be featured in Pistol, Danny Boyle’s planned TV program about the band.

They believe that the band member agreement (BMA), which was established in 1998, ensures that licensing decisions are made by a majority.

Lydon, on the other hand, described the TV show as “the most insulting s*** I’ve ever had to endure” at a court hearing on Wednesday.

“The BMA has never been applied in anything we have ever done since 1998,” Lydon stated in a witness statement, according to PA.

“It also appears to be absolutely pointless since there is no point in me being here or ever being here if I can just be outvoted by the entrenched interests of everyone in one management camp… There’s no getting around it.

“That feels like a horrible trap or prison, and my fear is that they’re pressuring me to hand over the rights to a drama documentary to which I have no access.

“It reminds me of some form of slave labor.”

He also stated that he doesn’t understand how his former bandmates “believe they have the right to insist that I do something that I so morally heart and soul disagree with, without any engagement,” according to him.

Lydon went on to say that legal documents “terrify” him and that when he signed a BMA, he “had no idea” what he was doing.

Lydon’s allusion to “slave labor” is a reflection of “how badly you regret having signed the BMA,” according to Edmund Cullen, a solicitor for Jones and Cook.

“Because you see it as slave work, you will do whatever it takes to get out of it,” he continued. You’ll go to any length, up to and including fabricating evidence.”

“False evidence?” Lydon retorted. I’m sorry, but how did you do it? Where?”

“I don’t believe the BMA applies, so I would oppose that,” he added. I didn’t ask for this legal battle. This is a condensed version of the information.